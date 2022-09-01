Cassper Nyovest set to headline Ama Fest in London alongside several amapiano acts

There aren’t many cities anywhere around the world that have embraced amapiano more warmly than London, so it’s only fitting that the city will this weekend be hosting another iteration of the amapiano themed festival, Ama Fest. Several of South Africa’s top amapiano acts have been added to the line-up. The line-up includes the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Uncle Waffles, De Mthuda, Felo Le Tee, DJ Tira, Mfr Souls, Kamo Mphela and Musa Keys.

“LETS OPERATE #AMAFEST. The best curated Amapiano led lineup outside of SA PERIOD: 3 stages, 40 acts, 15 African cultured food vendors, UNMATCHED VIBE. ON SALE NOW.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMA FEST ⚡ (@amafestuk) Ama Fest, which will be held on Saturday, will form part of Amapiano Allstar Weekend, which includes an Ama Fest Pre Party, Groove Cyphers, Ama Fest After Party and Bamba. Cassper Nyovest shared his excitement on Twitter and encouraged fans to get their tickets. “Uk!!! See you on Saturday!!! Get your tickets now!!! It's Amafest baby!!!”

Uk!!! See you on Saturday!!! Get your tickets now!!! It's Amafest baby!!! pic.twitter.com/Gj3UIICAxj — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 29, 2022 The “Siyathandana” hitmaker previously headlined the first instalment of Ama Fest last year, which he shared on a post pinned to his Twitter account. “UK SHOW KILLER!!! Amapiano to the world!! South Africa to the world!!! Cassper Nyovest!!! What an experience!!!!!” 🇬🇧 UK SHOW KILLER!!! 🇬🇧 Amapiano to the world!! South Africa to the world!!! Cassper Nyovest!!! What an experience!!!!! pic.twitter.com/d1lZZxMIzt — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 7, 2021 In recent weeks, Nyovest has been waxing lyrical about returning to hip hop after almost two years fraternising with amapiano artists. He recently released a hip hop single titled “Put Your Hands Up”, which hasn’t been well received by fans since it came out a few weeks ago, as well as featuring on Fakaloice’s single, “Ooh Aah”.

