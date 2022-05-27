Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, May 27, 2022

Cassper Nyovest set to host workshop after Billiato ownership drama

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

This week, rapper Cassper Nyovest clapped back at notorious blogger Musa Khawula after Musa took to Twitter to claim that Cassper doesn’t own his liquor brand, Billiato.

The rumour spread like wildfire, prompting Cassper to respond a few hours later. "Stop spreading lies," he tweeted. "I own my product. I am the majority shareholder.”

After sharing a few other tweets laughing the rumour off, Cassper announced that he was considering doing a workshop to educate the youth on building and owning brands.

“This Billiato Story has reminded me of the lack of education and ownership in our industry," he responded.

"I've been able to build & own brands so I've decided that I'm gonna host a workshop in Youth Month. I've been wanting to teaching and I think now is the right time to start. Yall coming?”

On Thursday evening, Cassper confirmed that the workshop was indeed in the pipeline and more details would be unveiled soon.

“Workshop document done," he shared. "Dates and venue dropping soon. Next month, we GIVING OUT GAME. You attending??”

“This workshop is going to be big. I'm so excited!!! This is going to be powerful!!! We starting a movement!!! These conversations are too potent to be having them on Twitter where things trend for a day. Let's gather under one roof and have a conversation. Share information.”

Politician Mmusi Maimane responded in support of the idea on Twitter, “May the business grow from strength to strength. Keep the focus on doing great work and rolling out your brand.

“Let this be a story you tell on Bloomberg and Forbes (not that Forbes) ten years from now.”

