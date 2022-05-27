Cassper Nyovest set to host workshop after Billiato ownership drama

This week, rapper Cassper Nyovest clapped back at notorious blogger Musa Khawula after Musa took to Twitter to claim that Cassper doesn’t own his liquor brand, Billiato. The rumour spread like wildfire, prompting Cassper to respond a few hours later. "Stop spreading lies," he tweeted. "I own my product. I am the majority shareholder.”

The funniest thing about this post is that this isn't even David De Mardt. Lmao. Yall just be blogging and reporting rubbish. If you can't even get a picture of David, how could your information be correct? Stop spreading lies , I own my product. I am the majority shareholder. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 24, 2022 After sharing a few other tweets laughing the rumour off, Cassper announced that he was considering doing a workshop to educate the youth on building and owning brands. “This Billiato Story has reminded me of the lack of education and ownership in our industry," he responded. "I've been able to build & own brands so I've decided that I'm gonna host a workshop in Youth Month. I've been wanting to teaching and I think now is the right time to start. Yall coming?”

This Billiato Story has reminded me of the lack of education and ownership in our industry. I've been able to build & own brands so I've decided that I'm gonna host a workshop in Youth Month. I've been wanting to teaching and I think now is the right time to start. Yall coming? — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 25, 2022 On Thursday evening, Cassper confirmed that the workshop was indeed in the pipeline and more details would be unveiled soon. “Workshop document done," he shared. "Dates and venue dropping soon. Next month, we GIVING OUT GAME. You attending??” Workshop document done. Dates and venue dropping soon. Next month, we GIVING OUT GAME. You attending ?? pic.twitter.com/u6hbesLVzf — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 26, 2022 “This workshop is going to be big. I'm so excited!!! This is going to be powerful!!! We starting a movement!!! These conversations are too potent to be having them on Twitter where things trend for a day. Let's gather under one roof and have a conversation. Share information.”

