Cassper Nyovest set to release music with OneRepublic’s multi Grammy award-winning frontman, Ryan Tedder

If there’s one thing about Cassper Nyovest, he’s also where the money is. In his latest major move, the “Siyathanda” star has just announced that he’s part of the second year of Sprite’s global music programme, Sprite Limelight.

The programme brings together four diverse international artists to create music in a unique format that sees one hook (or chorus) used on several different beats. Nyovest will be joined by a line-up of three other artists hailing from across the world: Feid, Lexa, and Lay Zhang. The brand has teamed up with OneRepublic lead singer and multi Grammy award-winning songwriter, Ryan Tedder to spearhead the campaign by creating the hook and the theme for this particular season.

Each of the four participating artists were tasked with creating an original song around this hook. He shared on Instagram, "BIG NEWS! I'm working with @ryantedder and @sprite_rsa @sprite on Sprite Limelight Season 2! Ryan sent me a hook and we created a dope track together... can't wait for you all to hear! Stay Tuned. #SpriteLimelight." Sprite Limelight Season 2 debuted on Wednesday with a programme trailer on YouTube that introduced the artists and teased their song creation journey.

Next up, the selected artists will be tasked with bringing their personal stories to life in multi-format episodes dropped on their YouTube and Spotify channels. Joshua Burke, global head of music and culture marketing, The Coca-Cola Company, explained: “Our aim with Sprite Limelight is to break the mould of the traditional music and brand partnership with a new type of platform that places artist stories and new music at the centre of everything." Richard Yaffa, EVP, global brands, Universal Music Group, added: “Season 2 of Sprite Limelight demonstrates how UMG For Brands continues connecting our partners with some of the world's most notable and emerging artists to create cultural relevance and resonate with consumers on a global level.