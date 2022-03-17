Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 17, 2022

Cassper Nyovest shares about his recent weight-loss journey

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Published 29m ago

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has been very open about his weight-loss journeys and shared his latest one on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the “Destiny” rapper shared a transformation post about having to lose weight for the third time.

He said: “I can't explain how proud I am of myself. This was by far the hardest weight loss journey for me cause I have done this three times now, and I now knew exactly what it would take for me to get back in shape.

“To be honest, mentally, I didn't feel like I was as strong as I once was, and I was demoralised. It's supposed to get easier by the day, but it got harder and harder. I just kept waking up and going.

“Lost touch with a lot of relationships and people cause I just zoned into this goal I have, and I had no time for anyone but myself.

“Looking at these pictures now, I'm in awe of myself. I owe it to myself never to let myself go like that again.

“Big big shout out to my training and nutrition team. @athidumezweni @nqothole_sequence_sikho @sibusisokotelo @de_sybo @tumiseeco , shout out to @fightclubsa for always having their doors open for me at anytime i wanted to train. We 4 weeks out Boyz!!!! Let's Put on a show!!! IM BACK!!!”

Last month, the “Siyathandana” hitmaker kicked his exercise regimen into high gear for his upcoming boxing match with NaakMusiq.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper shared a clip of him exercising with a skipping rope, running on a treadmill and practising his boxing jabs.

Captioning the post: “Time to cut weight!!!! 6 weeks till my fight and I'm gonna put on a show for yall!!!!

“I promise you!!! #NaakHimOut #CelebCity #casspervsnaakmusiq #BilliatoATasteOfWealth #HardWork #NoPainNoGain”

The match is expected to be a star-studded event that promises to be filled with entertainment.

The boxing match will take place in Sun City on April 9. It will be a weekend affair with activities starting from Friday.

