Local rapper Cassper Nyovest had some wise words about learning to love yourself over the weekend. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the "Tito Mboweni" rapper started by by telling his followers that they don't "gas" themselves up enough.

Twitter user @Orapeleng_M_ replied to the tweet saying: "This is true, I suffer from this. Is it possible that YOU may be becoming the very thing you’ve been preaching about or trying to stay away from? Your energy lately seems a bit off. Are you perhaps struggling with something mentally or emotionally? Just an an observation."

Nyovest then quote-tweeted him with: "I used to struggle with loving myself and speaking highly of myself cause I was scared of how I would offend other people. It's the weirdest thing that saying i love myself makes someone else mad. I have been saying it lately. Being kind to ourselves is a very, very powerful thing."

The CÎROC ambassador doubled-down on advice for his fans: "It all starts in the mind. You have to take control of your mind. You can't let the world tell you how to feel about yourself. You have to be your biggest cheerleader"

