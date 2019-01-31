Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick. Picture: Instagram

A lot of people have been asking me if I’m a surprise act for Cotton Fest. No I’m not , I wasn’t booked for the event or even asked to be part of it but I don’t have beef with not being part of it though. It’s dope to see SA hip hop unite & create dope moments. I’m all for that. — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 26, 2019 After weeks of speculation about his involvement in the inaugural Cotton Fest, rapper Cassper Nyovest has announced that he will not be performing at the festival. The rapper took to Twitter to announce it.

Sorry to disappoint you. I’m really not. https://t.co/p5iKBGfrNM — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 30, 2019





Some fans on Twitter thought that Cassper would be Riky's surprise act but Cassper shut that down too, saying, "Sorry to disappoint you. I am really not" he said to a user who said that were convinced the rapper was the surprise act.





In the past, Riky has performed at Cassper's Fill Up concerts so the news of him not performing is shocking and has led fans to ask if there are cracks in their once budding bromance.

The news shocked fans who expected him on stage as Cotton Fest is the brainchild of his friend, Riky Rick. The festival features more than 80 acts on two stages for one day in a celebration of music and culture. The line-up features some of the country's biggest names in the music industry and hip hop. Riky Rick will perform but AKA, Nasty C and Kwesta will also take to the stage.