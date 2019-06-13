Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest spoke out about cyber bullying after Kelly Khumalo was harassed on social media following reports of "impending arrests" in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the "Move For Me" rapper quote-tweeted a user and said, "It's truly funny what y'all preach about depression vs what you're doing to Kelly Khumalo. Despicable in fact!"

In Nyovest's response, he stated that Twitter has become a place full of hypocrites and that tweeps cyberbully someone and the very next day talk about depression.

"This sadly has become twitter. Full of hypocrites. Bullying people then the very next day write about depression being real."

Kaizer Chiefs goalie Itumeleng Khune also added his thoughts to the conversation by relying to his tweet asking why people act in such a vicious way.

The "Tito Mboweni" rapper replied by saying that people are hurting, therefore, they take it out on other people. And that it's worse on social media since people can gain popularity from it.

Cyber bullying has been a hot topic on Twitter, with Denise Zimba recently being called out by tweeps for criticising fallen singer Nichume Siwundla's last single cover art.