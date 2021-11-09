Cassper Nyovest slams reports that DJ Sumbody is taking legal action against him

Cassper Nyovest has slammed reports that he owns unpaid royalties to DJ Sumbody. Local rapper Cassper Nyovest is no stranger to making headlines, whether it be for his music, business ventures or his personal life, he is known to make the news.

The SA entertainer understands that being in the news is something that comes with being one of South Africa's most famous faces. However, he has a limit to the amount of press coverage he can take. After his name, once again made the headlines, the multi-award-winning artist took to Twitter, where he often shares his views or dispels any misconceptions that critics or fans may have about him.

The “Destiny” rapper quote tweeted an article and exclaimed that the “lies don’t stop” and asked if his name is that much of a paper seller. “The lies don't stop!!! Lmao... wtf man ?? Does my name sell that many papers ? That’s the only that would make sense cause wow,” read his tweet. Mufasa lambasted an article by City Press, which alleged that DJ Sumbody, who’s real name is Oupa Sefoka had taken Cassper to court again for a court order for the rapper to settle a matter of unpaid royalties.

The “Siyathandana” hitmaker was not pleased with his name being dragged by the publication, especially since DJ Sumbody and Cassper appear to be on good terms. He said it has become a repeated occurrence that stories are written about him. “Week in, week out, Cassper what what Cassper what yall write any f****** thing as long as my name is there!!!” Cassper said.