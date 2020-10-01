Cassper Nyovest speaks out about human trafficking in SA

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is appalled at the rate in which people go missing in South Africa. The “Bonginkosi” hitmaker took to Twitter to address the issue of human trafficking in South Africa. In the tweet he wrote: “Guys no ways. So many people going missing and our President still hasn't said anything? Like nothing? F****? Kana everyday it’s a new person I see on the timeline who went missing. I can only imagine what women feel like having to walk in these streets. YOH! #HumanTrafficking,” he wrote. Guys no ways. So many people going missing and our President still hasn't said anything? Like nothing? Fokol? Kana everyday it's a new person I see on the timeline who went missing. I can only imagine what women feel like having to walk in these streets. YOH! #HumanTrafficking — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 28, 2020 Cassper’s fans praised him for being vocal and other Twitter users wasted no time in jumping on the bandwagon and commenting that more artists should use their voices to call out the seriousness of the matter. Here’s what some tweeps had to say:

@MySoulMiAlma said: “Cassper you're the only celebrity who's vocal about this #HumanTrafficking that Nigerians and other foreigners are doing in SA… This is actually a pandemic in our country but even Mr President seem not to care.”

Cassper you're the only celebrity who's vocal about this #HumanTrafficking that Nigerians and other foreigners are doing in SA... This is actually a pandemic in our country but even Mr president 🤡🤡🤡 seem not to care — Alma (@MySoulMiAlma) September 29, 2020

@zillah_w said: “I mean human trafficking is one of the most evil thing u can do to a human being. Our woman are being used as sex objects and our government is just chilling… It's so sad”.

I mean human trafficking is one of the most evil thing u can do to a human being. Our woman are being used as sex objects and our government is just chilling.... It's so sad. 💔 — Bed And Couch Masters (@zillah_w) September 28, 2020

@CuedaBeat_bhr said: “Maybe it’s time South African artists from all genres to come together and write hym for this #human-trafficking in the country for awareness”.

Maybe it’s time South African artists from all genres to come together and write hym for this #human-trafficking in the country for awareness — The Nervous 🐐 (@CuedaBeat_bhr) September 28, 2020

@GyNieo1 said: “You took your time to make a stand!! It's been weeks if not months citizen's complaining… but you as artists instead of helping us kept quiet like your Mr President!! I don't blame him!! You as SA artists could put pressure through your work!! Now you blame him?”.