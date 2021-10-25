Cassper Nyovest takes aim at Costa Titch for performing amapiano song

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest took aim at hip hop newcomer Costa Titch for testing out a new amapiano song in Cape Town. The “Super Soft” rapper took to the Mother City over the weekend and made an appearance at Soho CPT.

Costa performed an unreleased amapiano track to a hyped crowd. Clearly Cassper got wind of this since he shared the video on Twitter, and said: “This broer said he is saving SA Hip Hop Mos. I find him performing a new Piano Song in Cape Town here. “Hahaha , le tla bolaiwa ke tlala(you'll starve to death) Boyz!!! Just shut up and make music!!! Skatlao phapa!!!(don't be forward) Hahaha ke shule!!!“

This broer said he is saving SA Hip Hop Mos. I find him performing a new Piano Song in Cape Town here. Hahaha , le tla bolaiwa ke tlala Boyz!!! Just shut up and make music!!! Skatlao phapa!!! Hahaha ke shule!!! pic.twitter.com/nOKLkts1iU — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 24, 2021 The two rappers have been throwing jabs at each online after the “Areyeng” rapper posted on Instagram Stories: “SA Hip Hop is uniting right now. If you jumped ship, stay there and let us fix what you broke. - respectfully.” Which didn’t sit well with Mufasa who threw not-so-subtle shade at Costa’s comments saying: : ”Apparently Hip Hop don't need Cassper Nyovest!!! “They coming together and things are looking bright!!! Costa Ebile are yena he is fixing what i destroyed. Azange kea tsega yana mo lifeng.

“I'm back in SA and I can't wait to run into him so he must explain in person...” Replying directly to Cassper’s post Costa said in a lengthy response: “Nyovi l've left you to run with your narrative for long enough now without saying anything, I have no problem with you however, I don't appreciate how you have made this situation bigger than what it actually is. “I have never said I am going to save sa hip hop.

“All I said is that SA hip hop is uniting. If you jumped ship then stay there and let us fix what you broke. “What I meant by that, is that You keep pushing this narrative of being on either side "I'll see hip hop in 3 years etc" "if you tell me I'm the greatest I'll jump on a hip hop song again with one of the new kids" and that's not right in my opinion. “I feel you should have the right to do anything you wish and make both genres with a positive attitude without talking down on any of the genres.

“Also please let's not forget that SA hip hop built your success in the first place. “You can do any genre and still push SA music as a whole forward as you have major influence. “There are kids out there that you inspire and they are creating hip hop & piano because they adore what you have achieved. please stop trying to milk this topic, I have respect for you, however, I did not agree with the one statement you made and you making this awkward now.