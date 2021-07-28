Cassper Nyovest teases new song, asks for fans’ opinions

Cassper Nyovest’s fans are beaming with excitement after the rapper teased a few new songs during a live Instagram session on Monday night, July 26. The rapper also posted a part of the clip on Twitter and asked fans to comment on what they think about the yanos song, featuring singer Boohle, and whether he should or shouldn’t release the jam.

In the tweet he wrote: “Eish. BOOHLE!!! So what are you saying doza ? Should we drop or what ? Is it #Mjolo season or what ? We need you guys to tell us. Angithi Siyathandana?(sic).” Eish. BOOHLE!!! So what are you saying doza ? Should we drop or what ? Is it #Mjolo season or what ? We need you guys to tell us. Angithi Siyathandana? https://t.co/iayySlPq8F — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 27, 2021 Fans jumped at the opportunity to let Cassper know just what a cracker song it is, asking for him to give them more. “What a hit please release it Best producer beke le beke new hit,” said @Neo72324077.

What a hit please release it Best producer beke le beke new hitt🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Neo (@Neo72324077) July 27, 2021 @Abidoza_SA said: “You Guys Are Going To Make Us Dance Nonstop ❤ Super Clean Hit.” You Guys Are Going To Make Us Dance Nonstop 🔥🔥🔥❤ Super Clean Hit pic.twitter.com/SWUAQNTYQc — Rodisang (@Jester_Tlhankwe) July 27, 2021 @iam_yolz6069 joked that the song will take the country back to a level 4 lockdown. “Drop the song Don Billiato bt I have a feeling President Ramaphosa won't be happy bcz this song is gonna take us back to level 4,” said the user.