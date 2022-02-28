Cassper Nyovest thanks fans for supporting his business ventures

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest thanked his fans for supporting his footwear partnership and alcohol brand. The “Destiny” rapper has been growing from strength to strength when it comes to branching out to business ventures outside of music.

Last year, Cassper signed a multimillion-rand deal with Drip Footwear under his company, Family Tree, which is not only a record label but produces clothes, too. The “Siyathandana” hitmaker also launched his tequila, Billiato, and explained what the name means and said: “It’s taken from the word billion. It’s a state of mind. It’s also taken from culture in a township called Vaal in South Africa. “They consider themselves to be Italians. So it’s (Billiato) is Ghetto fabulous.

“This is for the dreamers! The future billionaires! Here's a toast to us. This summer is gonna be lit! This is all we gonna be drinking! Luxury!” Taking to Twitter, Cassper explained how these latest business ventures are a perfect fit for him and that he loves seeing people enjoy his products. “The sneaker business and the liquor business was a perfect match for me.

“I make dope shit that I would actually wear and drink and I share it with those who have a similar taste. I'm just having fun and there's nothing that brings me joy like seeing yall use & enjoy the products. He went on to thank his fans for supporting him and shared that he’s already turned a profit. “Both businesses are doing well and are already making a profit which is so encouraging cause I haven't even been trading for a year.