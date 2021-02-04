Cassper Nyovest throws shade at AKA about their 'fight'

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken another shot at his nemesis AKA. And while the star would like to do so physically, he will just have to do so through social media for now. While the much-awaited ring fight hangs in the balance between the two heavyweight hip hop stars, Cassper has revealed that the delay has left him demotivated to hit the gym. The “Tito Mboweni” hitmaker shared these sentiments in a conversation with a Twitter user, who applauded people who stuck to their exercising routine in the new year. Cassper explained that he needed the boxing match to happen to give him the necessary push he requires mentally.

He even suggested that if he and AKA don't get to fight, he plans on “calling out someone else” to hit the ring with.

“Starting to pick up the pace now. My heavy ass was seeing flames today. My arms hurt AF.

“The boring thing is dat I don't even have a goal or anything to train for. I needed that fight to happen, mentally.

“Needed something to push me. I am really think(ing) of calling out someone else”, he wrote.

He also tweeted that he was going to “moer that broer” if the fight was still going to go ahead.

“Yerrrr, I was going to moer that broer!!!” he wrote.

Last month Cassper made it very clear that AKA does not want to meet him in the boxing ring.

It came after the star shared his thoughts during a conversation with a Twitter user, where he revealed that the boxing match contract AKA was supposed to have signed by now was going to “go back into the drawer it's been chilling nicely in for months now”.