Cassper Nyovest to Priddy Ugly: ‘I'm not maneuvering around, just handling some BIG BOY sh*t’

Boxing match talks between rappers Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are heating up on Twitter. This comes after Priddy Ugly tweeted Nyovest and let the timeline know that he’s “been ready to fight” but Nyovest is “manoeuvering around”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Priddy Ugly reached out to the "Siyathandana" hitmaker earlier this year and asked to be his next opponent in the boxing ring after Nyovest lost the previous match to NaakMusiQ in April. Nyovest agreed to the fight, but has since “delayed” the paperwork. Recently “Priddy Ugly posted: “Yo @casspernyovest the contact in your mail. I BEEN ready to fight! But y’all gotta stop playing with trying to manoeuvre around those weight clauses. “You a heavy weight & I’m a light middleweight, since we 1st spoke we discussed weight, let’s not let this be an issue. Let’s go.”

Yo @casspernyovest the contact in your mail. I BEEN ready to fight!



But y’all gotta stop playing with trying to manoeuvre around those weight clauses.



You a heavy weight & I’m a light middleweight, since we 1st spoke we discussed weight, let’s not let this be an issue. Let’s go — SUN from the SOIL (@ItsPriddyUgly) August 24, 2022 Nyovest didn’t take lightly to the attack on Twitter saying that he is “just handling some big biy sh**”. He tweeted back: “I'm not maneuvering around nothing dawgie dawg, just handling some BIG BOY shit. I told my team to agree to everything yall want and we should get this signed so I can whoop your ass. You getting a bit too cocky for my liking!!!!! Can't weight to knock you the f**k out!!! I'm not maneuvering around nothing dawgie dawg, just handling some BIG BOY shit. I told my team to agree to everything yall want and we should get this signed so I can whoop your ass. You getting a bit too cocky for my liking!!!!! Can't weight to knock you the fuck out!!! https://t.co/OsuedC2ioV — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 24, 2022 Tweeps are expecting a crude response from Priddy Ugly soon, but in the meantime took to the comments to post some hilarious replies.

Story continues below Advertisement

@Siya_Ndlovuu said: “Big Boy shit🔥We gettin a Reply soon.” Big Boy shit🔥We gettin a Reply soon — NSIZWA (@Siya_Ndlovuu) August 24, 2022 @wayne_mgwezane took a swing at Nyovest by replying: “Cass bro please don't post your training sessions this time around. Surprise your opponent. I don't wanna lose the bet again 😩.” Cass bro please don't post your training sessions this time around. Surprise your opponent. I don't wanna lose the bet again 😩 — Sipho W. (@wayne_mgwezane) August 24, 2022 @Zama_N_A wrote: “You better win this one. If you don’t, it might be the end of this boxing thing. Can we also have @MusaKhawula and @MosheNdiki opening for your fight,” referring to the recent brawl between controversial social media blogger, Musa Khawula and actor and television host Moshe Ndiki.

Story continues below Advertisement