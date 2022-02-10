Cassper Nyovest warns fans about being tricked into buying wrong boxing fight tickets

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest and actor and musician NaakMusiq are both gearing up for their highly anticipated boxing match. The match is expected to be a star-studded event that promises to be filled with entertainment.

The boxing match will take place in Sun City on April 9. It will be a weekend affair with activities starting from Friday. Cassper recently took to Twitter and explained that the tickets for the match come with accommodation and access to the events taking place on the weekend. The rapper’s post also served as a warning for fans so that they would avoid getting scammed.

“All the tickets for the boxing fight have been paired with accommodation and all access to all the events from Friday till Sunday. I hope nobody is tricked into buying a ticket alone cause that's not available,” he said. All the tickets for the boxing fight have been paired with accommodation and all access to all the events from Friday till Sunday. I hope nobody is tricked into buying a ticket alone cause that's not available. Only the people who bought the packages will be allowed to watch. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 8, 2022 The ticket package gains a person entry to the match, without a package you won’t be allowed in. “If you buy the package, you have access to all 5 events with each packaged ticket. All our event venues will only allow packaged tickets not necessarily all hotel guests. Please make sure you buy the right ticket.

There are three packages starting from R9 000 to the most expensive being R65 500. Events for the weekend include a Weigh In & Launch Party, Pool Party, Fight Night After Party and a Winner Circle Party. The Artist of the Decade recipient assured fans that this time they can expect a much better production than his fight with Slik Talk.