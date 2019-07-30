Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has angered his fans after claiming that he wishes he was Nigerian on Sunday. 

This comes after Mufasa was in a twar with Zakes Bantwini over the state of South African music after the "Tito Mboweni" rapper tweeted: "2020 for SA Hip hop!!!"

Bantwini responded to his tweet by stating that the SA music industry needs to come together as a unit and stop being genre-based. Further highlighting that if South African music wants to be at the same level as Nigerian music, they need to push SA music as a whole instead of being genre-specific. 

The "Move for Me" rapper replied to his comment stating that Nigeria has different types of music, however, they are pushing afrobeat to a global platform. Asking why there is something wrong with promoting SA hip hop. Nyovest then said that he has supported every genre in SA and instead of fighting on Twitter, Bantwini could have just phoned him. 

The two musos resolved their argument, however, a tweep responded to Nyovest and said he wished that the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper was from Nigeria. 

To which he quote tweeted him and said: "Won't even lie. I wish I was from Nigeria too. The love they have for their own artists, the way they celebrate their culture, 90% local content on radio and TV,  the way they celebrate their music no matter where they are in the world, the unity within their industry. A DREAM!"

This didn't sit well with his fans who have supported the local rapper with all his "Fill Up" ventures and have supported him throughout his career and voiced their displeasure on the microblogging site. 

Nyovest's arch-rival AKA also trolled him for his Nigerian sentiments by subtweeted with: Drop a (South African flag) if you proud to be South African.