Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has angered his fans after claiming that he wishes he was Nigerian on Sunday.





This comes after Mufasa was in a twar with Zakes Bantwini over the state of South African music after the "Tito Mboweni" rapper tweeted: "2020 for SA Hip hop!!!"





Bantwini responded to his tweet by stating that the SA music industry needs to come together as a unit and stop being genre-based. Further highlighting that if South African music wants to be at the same level as Nigerian music, they need to push SA music as a whole instead of being genre-specific.

2020 for SA music if you want unit in the industry we must stop being genre based and be music based. If we want to push SA Music to a level where Nigerians are you Must think SA music industry then Genre movement, period. https://t.co/xWQ9xphbKR — ZAKES BANTWINI (@ZakesBantwiniSA) July 27, 2019

The "Move for Me" rapper replied to his comment stating that Nigeria has different types of music, however, they are pushing afrobeat to a global platform. Asking why there is something wrong with promoting SA hip hop. Nyovest then said that he has supported every genre in SA and instead of fighting on Twitter, Bantwini could have just phoned him.

Nigeria has all the genres we have but they push Afrobeats. What's wrong with me riding for SA hip hop cause it got me here? I have supported every genre in SA, Come on big bro. I hate these back and forths on Twitter. Rather call me if you wanna discuss this. https://t.co/76zcXHPmHW — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 28, 2019

The two musos resolved their argument, however, a tweep responded to Nyovest and said he wished that the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper was from Nigeria.

I just wish you from Nigeria .....you are a good man and talented too ....always speaking the truth and being real... One love man — Onyii Smart (@onyesprills) July 28, 2019

To which he quote tweeted him and said: "Won't even lie. I wish I was from Nigeria too. The love they have for their own artists, the way they celebrate their culture, 90% local content on radio and TV, the way they celebrate their music no matter where they are in the world, the unity within their industry. A DREAM!"

Won't even lie. I wish i was from Nigeria too. The love they have for thier own artists, the way they celebrate their culture, 90% local content on radio and Tv, there way they celebrate their music no matter where they are in the world, the unity within thier industry. A DREAM! https://t.co/goh02gHjtB — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 28, 2019

This didn't sit well with his fans who have supported the local rapper with all his "Fill Up" ventures and have supported him throughout his career and voiced their displeasure on the microblogging site.

South Africans literally made you but now you wish you were from Nigeria? Don't bite the hand that feeds you. — Burning Phoenix🇿🇦 (@mualusix) July 30, 2019

Then move to Nigeria once and stop complaining every 2 seconds.wena ona le ditshele maan nkare o sfebenyana no wonder everyone in ur circle is leaving you. ur an emotional roller coaster wa lapisha. — IG:sewela_Babes_We_EFF (@sewela31) July 29, 2019

67k South Africans filled up a stadium to watch you yet now .... never mind. Some weren’t even your target audience yet they went there so they can help you fulfill your dream. But now... you want to be Obi — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) July 29, 2019

Cassper : I wish I was Nigerian



South Africa : pic.twitter.com/Gmd4kwcemI — Inevitable (@MxuStru) July 30, 2019

Mara Cassper really is ungrateful hey. 😂 20 000 people filled up the dome and multiple other stadiums around our beautiful country and he's whining about not being supported 😂😂 — Palesa Modingwane (@Palesa_Mimi) July 30, 2019

fans: * Fills up venues and buys Cassper merch and albums, literally making him reach gold status*



Cassper: pic.twitter.com/Q8JTG9fI7j — ıoqʎqɐq (@unclevibes_) July 30, 2019