Cassper Nyovest wishes his baby mama Thobeka Majozi a happy birthday

Rapper Cassper Nyovest took to his social media pages to wish his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi a happy birthday. Along with a beautiful picture of a pregnant Thobeka, Cassper’s short and sweet caption read: “Happy Birthday my love”. Happy Birthday my love. pic.twitter.com/p2pyNTvuFw — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 2, 2020 Thobeka turned 28 years old and recently gave birth to her and Cassper’s first born child, Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo. The “Friday Night“ hitmaker rarely posts about Thobeka on social media, so when his fans and followers saw the birthday message they quickly jumped on the bandwagon to wish her too. @PersiaMukonde said: “Happy birthday to Thobeka. Enjoy the rest of your day as a family guys. Mufasa, Sarabi and Simba. We love our rich auntie”.

@Xolaningubane91 said: “Mufasa is in love happy birthday to your woman”.

@CredibleChippa said: “Happy birthday to Thobeka. Im wishing you guys blessings on blessings. May the Good God Protect you from all the evil forces and bring your family only happiness and more Success .. Enjoy”.

Some users were shocked to see the rapper post about his partner and took Cassper’s tweet as a show of appreciation to Thobeka.

@__mphoe said: “Finally she gets appreciated”.

Cassper’s fans defended him saying that he always appreciated Thobeka, it was just not done for publicity or publicly.

@TshepangBelieve said: “I know u didn't mean it in that sense malaving, it was a matter of poor sentence construction or lack of appropriate words coz really appreciation doesn't revolve around the media”.

While @locostandi said: “She always was appreciated, not publicly!”.

South African celebrities like singer Nhlanhla Nciza, actress and model, Phuti Khomo and actress Lunathi Mampofu also wished Thobeka on her special day.