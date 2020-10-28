Cassper Nyovest: 'You need to do away with self-doubt'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Rapper Cassper Nyovest took to social media on Tuesday night to offer his fans and followers some very motivational and inspirational words of wisdom. He captioned his video “Why Me?“ on Twitter and Instagram. In the 2 minute and 21 second video, Cassper said that he did not know who this video was meant for, but he felt obliged to shoot it and he knows that it will be received by the right person. He started off by saying that he struggled with a lot of self-doubt and it was only after he started “demanding” his blessings did things change. The “Friday Night” hitmaker said he started thinking and acting with a vision in mind.

“I felt a little bit obliged to shoot this video.

“Maybe it will touch someone and help them. Coming up I used to struggle with a lot of things.

“And one of those things used to be self-doubt. I used to be so hard on myself.

“I used to ask myself ‘why me’. Why me, what makes me so special because everybody is struggling, I am not the only one going through this, so why me.

“Why do I feel like I deserve a blessing”.

He went on: “Everything changed for me when I changed the question from ‘why me’ to ‘why not me’.

“I’ve already struggled, so why can’t I be blessed. I’ve already cried, so why can’t I smile.

“I’ve already felt pain, so why can’t I feel joy. I’ve already walked to the studio and back for hours, so why can’t I own a luxury car.

“I started demanding my blessing because I felt like I deserved it.

“I’ve already sewed, so why can’t I reap, why not”, he said.

He said he started telling himself that he was special, and different from everyone.

“I started telling myself that my story won’t end like everybody else. And my life changed.

“I started seeing progress in my life, because I never felt sorry for myself.

“I felt like I was special and I deserved it. And I worked with a vision, and everything changed,” said Cassper.

His last bit of advice was for people to do away with self-doubt.

“You need to do away with self-doubt. I don’t know who I am talking to, but I know that I’m talking to somebody.

“Start believing in yourself. Start demanding your blessings.

“Start working towards a vision and everything will change. Why not you, you deserve it,” Cassper said.

While some of his Twitter fans welcomed the motivational talk, others disagreed with it.

Here are some of the comments.

😔😔 self doubt... my biggest enemy. The only thing that makes me doubt even the smallest piece of glory granted to me...



Sometimes it comes in the form of "WHY NNA KE THABILE while everyone around me is struggling?? Or Why am I this lucky? Forgetting hore ketswa kae.



Ho boima pic.twitter.com/0ExWu36Jqq — Martha 🛰🇮🇹 (@Martha_KingM2) October 27, 2020

Very inspirational...This is the kind of energy I feed myself daily, had people say I am wack, had people trying to discourage me, but I believe in me, and I will keep pushing till I winhttps://t.co/ZN7qJOq3qg — Ultimatum (@Ultimatum_MLE) October 27, 2020

I agree with some of his points but some not so much. We don't deserve anything, everything we have and all that is given to us is by God's divine favor and grace. Do we deserve it? No but it is given to us because His love is eternal and sees no bounds. — Thando (@gold_quill) October 27, 2020