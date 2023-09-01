Cassper Nyovest’s a busy man - new music loading and touring Africa

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has entered September with quite the spring in his step and rightfully so. September is a big month for Mufasa, he is dropping his seventh studio album ‘Solomon’, something his fans have eagerly been waiting for.

Nyovest has already shared with his fans the cover art for his album, which pays homage to the St John’s Apostolic Church. Ahead of the album’s release, the rapper will be releasing a single with one of the freshest young rappers on the scene at the moment, Maglera Doe Boy. Maglera is hinted to be the only feature on Nyovest’s album. Mufasa shared a teaser on Friday of the single, drumming up excitement among his fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) "This is like a Grootman album for me, I've settled into my position in the game. This is who I am. I am no longer young, no longer the hottest guy on the block, I'm not as excited as the new guys — but I'm the guy who did it like nobody did.

"I'm the guy with the game, with jewels. I'm the guy they want to get the information from, so this is the album where I'm basically giving out game. I'm in my element and I'm calm about it. I'm very particular about it," he told TshisaLIVE. Nyovest this September also kicks off his joint African tour with rapper Nasty C, who is also getting ready to drop his album. In a press release shared with IOL Entertainment, organisers explained that the tour was an invitation to join in the celebration of artistry, culture, and unity.