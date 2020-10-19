Cassper Nyovest’s barber causes an uproar on social media

Cassper Nyovest’s barber took tweeps by surprise with his uncanny resemblance to fallen rapper Pop Smoke.

Tsepo The Barber is the “Friday Night” rapper’s personal barber and has also done the hair and beards of other A-listers such as Black Coffee and Kwesta.

However, his new look had tweeps wondering if Pop Smoke had risen from the grave after Cassper posted a video of him acting the fool while checking if the “To Whom it May Concern” hitmaker’s hairline looked symmetrical.

In the video, Tsepo is seen finishing off Cassper’s haircut by shaping his hairline then running around in the “Amademoni” rapper’s backyard to get a view from all angles.

My barber is being extra silly today. Hahaha WTF .@tsepothebarber1 pic.twitter.com/PZH2PplOXh — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 17, 2020

Soon the video started trending, with tweeps saying Tsepo looked like the “Dior” rapper’s doppelgänger.