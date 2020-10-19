EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest’s barber causes an uproar on social media

Cassper Nyovest’s barber took tweeps by surprise with his uncanny resemblance to fallen rapper Pop Smoke.

Tsepo The Barber is the “Friday Night” rapper’s personal barber and has also done the hair and beards of other A-listers such as Black Coffee and Kwesta.

However, his new look had tweeps wondering if Pop Smoke had risen from the grave after Cassper posted a video of him acting the fool while checking if the “To Whom it May Concern” hitmaker’s hairline looked symmetrical.

In the video, Tsepo is seen finishing off Cassper’s haircut by shaping his hairline then running around in the “Amademoni” rapper’s backyard to get a view from all angles.

Soon the video started trending, with tweeps saying Tsepo looked like the “Dior” rapper’s doppelgänger.

See some of the reactions below:

“Hey bro u hangin out with pop smokes brother lmao,” said @HlulieRomeo.

“Bro I thought this was Pop, Pop Smoke,” commented @Dante35_.

“Cassper got pop smoke as his barber,,” said @lillyseedat.

“Pop smoke didn't die he moved to SA to cut caspers hair,” commented @interlocks_lone.

“Eh bafwetu Pop smoke faked he's death to cut @casspernyovest hair,” said @MadtingRamz.

“Damn, why your barber look like Pop Smoke?” commented @LazloGunner.

“You cloned pop smoke,” said @blackbeard_47.

“This n**** looks like Pop, and I wouldn't mind the Smoke. Yho,” said @MadamLetona.

“Haibo! Your barber is Pop Smoke 2.0?” said @StashJane.

“bro that's Pop Smoke explain why cassper been drilling hard,” said @theboyratty_.

