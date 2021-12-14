Cassper Nyovest’s boxing match with Slik Talk confirmed for December 22

After weeks of back and forths, the much talked about boxing match between rapper Cassper Nyovest and YouTuber Slik Talk is finally official. After having claimed the fight was off a few weeks ago, Cassper hinted it might be back on earlier in the month when he tweeted that Slik Talk had sent a signed contract.

"If he keeps his word then this December, we put on a show. Great entertainment and I get to give him a lesson on a subject we call 'Go Phela Le Batho'. If he don't chicken out." Well, it seems like he hasn't chickened out and the fight will go ahead after Cassper shared a poster of the fight on his Twitter and Instagram profiles. "So it's set in stone. Not the fight I wanted to start with but at least dude had the balls to back his words up unlike all the guys who ran their mouth and then ran away. I have a little bit of respect for him for taking the fight but I am going to knock him out! #FameVsClout."

So it's set in stone. Not the fight I wanted to start with but at least dude had the balls to back his words up unlike all the guys who ran thier mouth and then ran away. I have a little bit of respect for him for taking the fight but i am going to knock him out! #FameVsClout pic.twitter.com/mCrDowYO0R — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 13, 2021 The fight, which has been dubbed "Fame vs Clout", is set for December 22 at 9pm. It appears the fight may be held at a Fight Club gym. On Friday, Cassper was crowned the Artist of the Decade at the 10th annual South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHAs). The "Doc Shebeleza" hitmaker overcame stiff competition from the likes of AKA and K.O for the title, thanks in large part to his consistency in producing multiple platinum-selling projects, his iconic Fill Up live performances and his general impact on SA hip hop.