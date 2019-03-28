Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Twitter

In his latest hit song "Monate Mpolaye," Cassper Nyovest, a brand ambassador for the alcohol brand Ciroc low-key disses his nemesis, AKA’s watermelon flavoured Cruz Vodka. In his song Cassper is heard sing “Se reng Ciroc mo ngwaneng...ga re batle magapu,” which loosely translates to “we don’t want watermelons”.

While Cassper became the Ciroc ambassador in 2017, AKA bagged a sweeter deal with Cruz a year later.

Instead of just getting a lump sum for the deal, AKA earns royalties on a per-bottle-sold basis, which has now become a norm with most celebrities such as Diddy who has a 50/50 split deal with Ciroc.

Twitter, however, is having a field day after Ciroc launched three new flavours — Summer Colada, Summer Watermelon and Black Raspberry — and they want to know how Cassper will redeem himself.

A Twitter user who goes by the name 'Venda's Perfect Idiot' wrote: Cassper: Ha re batle Magapu (We don't want watermelons)

Diddy: Ha se company ya mmao ( This is not your mother's company)

Diddy: Ha se company ya mmao pic.twitter.com/qnNE8pemLP — 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮'𝘀 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗜𝗱𝗶𝗼𝘁 🇿🇦 ♞ (@kyngkhokhas) March 28, 2019

Check out some of these hilarious Twitter reactions:

that "Hase company ya mmao" I FELT THAT 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XlCXkkU7j1 — #MUFC bRaVo_Rats (@bravo_rats) March 28, 2019



