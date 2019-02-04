Riky Rick and AKA. Picture: Twitter

Fans are still reeling in shock and disbelief despite Cassper Nyovest confirmed last week that he is not part of the inaugural Cotton Fest, the brainchild of hip hop star and fashionista, Riky Rick. Many were still hopeful that the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker would be a surprise guest even after he (Cassper) tweeted that he’s not upset at his 'bestie' who did not book him for the festival.

“I’m a surprise act for Cotton Fest. No I’m not, I wasn’t booked for the event or even asked to be part of it but I don’t have beef with not being part of it though. It’s dope to see SA hip hop unite & create dope moments. I’m all for that,” tweeted Cassper.



Concertgoers were, however, treated to kwaito classics as former child star Mzambiya took to the stage as the surprise act and boy did he wow the crowd with his old time favourite hits.

On Monday morning, Abuti Fill Up took to Twitter again and posted "It is well, with my soul”.

The tweet fuelled rumours that the rappers are beefing.

In a recent interview with Move! King Kotini dismissed the rumour.

“I’ve got two children in big school. “Beef” is the last thing on my mind at this stage of my life. Also, we still have a few more line-up announcements to make, let’s wait and see!,” he told the publication.

The festival which featured more than 80 acts was held at ‘ Old Train Station’ in downtown Jozi on Saturday, February 2. The stellar-line included local hip hop heavyweights Nasty C, Kwesta, Stogie, AKA, Anatii.

Following the success of the show, AKA took to Twitter to congratulate Riky Rick.“Congratulations @rikyrickworld 💥 This really was something special. God Bless you and your amazing family.

Congratulations @rikyrickworld 💥 This really was something special. God Bless you and your amazing family. 💛Ⓜ️ pic.twitter.com/NrVYCxdkAd — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 3, 2019

Anatii also commented to the show's success.

LAST NIGHT WAS ALL ABOUT POSITIVE VIBEZ, LOVE, UNITY, CULTURE AND CELEBRATING EACH OTHERS EXCELLENCE! BIG UP TO @rikyrickworld!✨🤘🏾🖤💯 #COTTONFEST2019 pic.twitter.com/dnbP7fgBKd — ANATII (@ANATII) February 3, 2019

