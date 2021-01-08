Caster Semenya celebrates birthday and wedding anniversary on same day

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

World champion athlete Caster Semenya celebrated her 30th birthday and 4th wedding anniversary in one day. Semenya was born on January 7, 1991. Taking to social media, the record-breaker shared a video featuring some of the best moments from her wedding with wife, Violet Raseboya. She wrote: “So today I celebrated my birthday and our anniversary, #casvio.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caster Semenya (@castersemenya800m) Raseboya also took to Instagram to wish her champion wife a happy birthday.

She wrote: “Today is a double celebration.

“First I just want to wish my best friend a happy birthday, I wish God sends you his choicest blessings and showers your life with happiness on your birthday 🎂.

“I wish that all that you have ever dreamt of comes true.

“Enjoy your day to the fullest love.

“And I would also like to wish us a happy anniversary 🎉.

“We are different players in the game of life, but together we make a team that hits a home run with all the balls that life throw at us.

“I promise to keep loving you from the depth of my heart nothing can change that.

“I love you Masai#CASVIO💝

In June last year, the couple welcomed their first-born.

Caster teased her 198K followers on Instagram by posting a Nike baby vest written: “ I have arrived”.

The sprinter also received birthday wishes from family, friends, and fans.

“Born 3O years ago, this day.

“A few years of life in apartheid South Africa and then it was life in post-apartheid SA.

“And she brought SA amazing pride, joy and happiness when she became World and Olympic 8OOm champion.

“We together in celebrating Caster Semenya’s 3Oth birthday,” said Cheryl Roberts.