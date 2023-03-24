Celebrities and fans rally behind #JusticeForAKA after case goes cold

Six weeks after rapper AKA’s murder outside a Durban restaurant, there’s growing collective outrage about the fact that there’s been no significant update about any progress in the case. Since his death, the hashtag #JusticeForAKA has become a rallying cry for the government and police officials to prioritise his case and make sure that his killers are promptly brought to justice.

Since Thursday, the hashtag has been trending across South African Twitter as fans and celebrities express their disappointment at the situation. Over the past 24 hours, the likes of L-Tido, Rouge and Wanda Baloyi have joined thousands of fans in calling for justice. “It’s been a month and half still no developments and progress on this case,” tweeted L-Tido. “This happened right next to the police station, on a busy road with cameras. Our justice system keeps on failing us!!!! This is ridiculous #JusticeForAKA.”

It’s been a month and half still no developments and progress on this case . This happened right next to police station, on a busy road with cameras. Our justice system keeps on failing us!!!! This is ridiculous #JusticeForAKA pic.twitter.com/B8QvvaxY14 — 16V (@L_Tido) March 23, 2023 “No one is going to intimidate or silence me,” added @rubuthulisa, who AKA acknowledged as his number one fan. “I have been here before. I will do it again. I don’t even mind being the only one. Advocating justice for AKA is something I will do without fear or favour! Catch me if you can!!!” No one is going to intimidate or silence me. I have been here before. I will do it again. I don’t even mind being the only one. Advocating justice for AKA is something I will do without fear or favour! Catch me if you can!!! pic.twitter.com/GcgQyH9GUH — BHOVARESS (@RubuThulisa) March 22, 2023 Another fan tweeted: “Hai ngeke I thought with time it's going to get better, but it keeps getting worse. We were really robbed. I can only imagine what his family are feeling💔. #JusticeForAKA #JuscticeForTibz 🎥: @Blavkrebel”

Hai ngeke I thought with time it's going to get better, but it keeps getting worse. We were really robbed. I can only imagine what his family are feeling💔. #JusticeForAKA #JuscticeForTibz



🎥: @Blavkrebel pic.twitter.com/hEcoomxXJL — thegreatoneZA (@ThegreatoneZa) March 22, 2023 Musician Wanda Baloyi also weighed in: “It really baffles me how there is no progress towards the findings of the killers. I mean they pretty much weren’t disguised. What exactly is the delay? “I don’t understand. So killing is easy, you just kill and walk away?? Im not understanding #JusticeForAKA” It really baffles me how there is no progress towards the findings of the killers. I mean they pretty much weren’t disguised. What exactly is the delay? I don’t understand. So killing is easy, you just kill and walk away?? Im not understanding #JusticeForAKA pic.twitter.com/qCgZMMRznJ — Wanda Baloyi (@wandabaloyi) March 22, 2023 “Yoh Kiernan was in love with the Art,” shared Rouge, who collaborated with him on a few occasions. “I’m still in disbelief. He seemed immortal. But I guess that’s what his music has done now. Immortalised his legacy.💔💔💔 #JusticeForAKA.”