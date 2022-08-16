Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Celebrities pay tribute to late kwaito star, Magesh

Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala. Picture: Facebook

Published 33m ago

Tributes have been pouring in on social media since news broke that Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala, one third of the iconic kwaito trio TKZee, had died on Monday, August 15 after suffering from an epileptic seizure.

Magesh and TKZee were a key part of the emergence of kwaito in the 90s and its run as one of the top genres in the country in the early aughts. His anthemic hooks and catchy melodies on a host of classic singles defined the era.

Khuli Chana, who featured the late artist on his 2013 hit single “Hape Le Hape 2.0”, shared one of the more touching and personal tributes.

“Rest in peace to my idol, my brother Magesh. Our last conversation was heart-warming. Collaborating with you was one of my wildest dreams. Thank you for making it a reality #RIPMagesh.”

Da LES, who was also featured on that same single, added: “RIP Magesh LEGENDS DON’T DIE We Multiply 🕊🕊🕊.”

Anatii thanked Magesh for inspiring him: “rip to the legend Magesh. thank you for the music and the inspiration king.”

“The dopest Surprise on this day 🙏🏾 Strength to the TKZEE Family 🕊 RIP Magesh #RipMagesh”, added Robot Boii, along with a video of TKZee performing at Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq’s fight in Sun City earlier this year.

“RIP to the blueprint of all things cool in SA music. Forever a legend #RIPMagesh 🙏🏽🇿🇦,” tweeted Nandi Madida.

Actress Bonnie Mbuli wrote: “Rest well King Magesh, a lyrical genius and one of the greatest artists of our time 🕊.”

“RIP Lyrically God of Kwaito 💔 Magesh, The Heavyweight Tiger, Tsotsi Van Tuka, Number1 Tsotsi, Gush-gush Gesh crossed over. Rest well Tokollo. Ufeke ubashayi nge number ka daar 💔 #ripmagesh,” shared veteran music producer Oskido, along with a touching video of Magesh.

David Tshabalala wrote: “The turn of the new millennium gave rise to the T in TKZEE. Already making waves in the mid-to late 90s, the super group gave us Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala, who held his own as a solo artist as well. #RIPMagesh #RIPTokolloTshabalala”

