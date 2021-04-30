Celebrities pay tribute to Regent of Zulu nation, Queen Mantfombi

Many celebrities have taken to social media to express their shock and upset over the death of Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation.

Her Royal Highness passed away on Wednesday, April 29, after a short illness. She was 65 years-old..

Queen Mantfombi was reportedly admitted to hospital in Johannesburg last Wednesday.

Her passing comes just over a month after the unexpected passing of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Following the news of the queen’s passing, many South Africans including celebrities have taken to different social media platforms to pay their respects and send messages of condolences to the royal family.

“Sad news to wake up to. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has announced the passing of the Regent of the Zulu Nation.

Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu has passed away. Lala ngoxolo Mama

I would like to send my deepest condolences to the Royal family, friends, colleagues, loved ones and the entire Zulu Nation. Nxese. Dudu bakithi 🙏🏿 RIPQueenMantfombi,” wrote Radio and Television legend Sibusiso ’DJ Sbu’ Leope.

“I am so heartbroken 💔😭 Kodwa mommy! Long live the Queen rest in peace Her Majesty Mantfombi maDlamini Zulu ❤️ Zintombi silahlekelwe. If you know the history of umkhosi womhlanga, you will know she was the influence 🥺😭💔💔,” said actress and singer Nelisiwe Sibiya.

“My heart grieves for the Zulu & Swati Royal Families, but more-so for the Zulu nation. Twice knocked down in such a short space of time, but I am certain we will rise once more.

“Rest well Mntfanenkhosi. Ndlunkulu,” commented actress Gugu Gumede.

“It’s raining all over, ikhotheme iNdlovukazi REST IN PEACE HLANGA LOMHLABATHI🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯,” added actress Babe Cele.

NKOSI. DLAMINI. MLANGENI. Wena wekunene. Wena lowacedza LUBOMBO NGEKUHLEHLETELA. Oh Zulu!💔 Rest in Peace Ndlovukazi.Rest in Peace Mfanenko,” expressed media personality and businesswoman Lulu Mthimkhulu.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the former leader of the IFP and the AmaZulu traditional prime minister, made the announcement of the queen’s passing on Thursday evening.

’It is with the deepest shock and distress that the Royal Family announces the unexpected passing of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation,” said Buthelezi.

“This has taken us by surprise and left us utterly bereft. It is true that the Lord alone knows the days that He has allotted to each one of us.

’’On behalf of the Royal Family, I wish to assure the nation that while we are all rightly grief-stricken, there will be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu nation.

’’Further announcements on Her Majesty’s funeral and the necessary arrangements will be made in due course. May Her Majesty, our Regent, rest in peace.”

She had been married to the Zulu king since 1977 and they have eight children.