Celebrity blogger Musawenkosi ‘Musa’ Khawula responds to murder charges, says he acted in ‘self-defence’

Controversial celebrity blogger Musawenkosi “Musa” Khawula is set to be back in court this month after he was arrested in connection with the fatal wounding of a Vredenburg man. Khawula is accused of stabbing Wandile Khambule in March this year after the pair had a quarrel outside the deceased’s home.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Khawula said in a statement that he was in a relationship with Khambule when the incident happened. In an interview with the “Sunday World” earlier this week, the girlfriend of Khambule, Sweetness Jaftha, claimed Khawula came to her home in Vredenburg at about 5pm on March 4 and demanded to speak to the deceased. Jaftha told “Sunday World”: “Khambule refused to speak to him and said he was not interested in what he wanted to say because he was not interested in him romantically. I then asked them to go speak outside because there were other people in the house.

“When I checked to see what was happening outside, I saw Khawula running after Khambule with a big knife (and) stabbing him, he fell in front of my brother’s bakkie. I then asked one of my friends to go (and) try to stop what was happening. He stabbed him in his chest and at the back.” Jaftha claimed her friend wrestled Khawula to get the knife away from him. Following Jaftha’s public statement, Khawula responded to the report by telling his side of the story in a Twitter space live audio stream titled “Izani Sizohleba” (come, let’s gossip).

He said: “I remember following him, believing we were walking to the car. However, we didn’t get to the car. He turned and picked up a bottle and threw it towards me, but I ducked.” He claimed that the deceased attacked him with a beer bottle and in defence, Khuwalo grabbed a nearby knife and stabbed the deceased in the groin. “We continued fighting and later a guy came (and) separated the fight. I left immediately because I thought if he comes up again, he’s literally going to finish me.”

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told IOL Entertainment: “Musawenkosi Khawula will return to court on September 19, 2022. “The Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court charges him with the murder of Muzikayifani Ntshanyintshavi after he fatally stabbed the deceased with a knife. The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage. “According to the warning statement of the accused, they were in a relationship. The accused is out on bail (don’t know the amount). The case has already been transferred to the regional court and will be on the roll again on September 19 2022 for defence consultation.”

