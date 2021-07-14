Celebrity chef Jenny Morris mourns death of husband, David

Renowned chef and cookbook author Jenny Morris is shattered after her husband, David Morris, died on Tuesday evening. Taking to Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday, the From the Heart with Jenny Morris host broke the news.

Please respect mine and my family's privacy at this time, I will not be responding to messages or phone calls. — Jenny Morris® (@JennyMorrisChef) July 14, 2021 Though details surrounding his cause of death are yet to be revealed, the renowned chef and television and her husband were recently admitted to the hospital after contracting Covid-19. Earlier this month, Morris shared on social media she had tested positive for Covid-19.

In the audio clip, Morris set the record straight about her health following reports that she was fighting for her life in hospital. “Hi everyone, I do have Covid, but I’m not fighting for my life and was never at one point fighting for my life. I’d been blessed, it’s not very pleasant but am certainly not fighting for my life.” She and her husband were admitted to Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town.

Just a bit of an update on the health of Jenny and David Morris.

Please continue keeping both Jenny, David and all those currently recovering from Covid in your prayers

Issued by: Wingman Communications pic.twitter.com/xh721VRgkb — Jenny Morris® (@JennyMorrisChef) July 3, 2021 A few days later, Morris updated her followers that she was recovering well, and asked for prayers for her husband. "Quick health update: I'm doing so much better … Thank God ❤️ David is still under the caring hands of the doctors. Heart is a little better... kidney a little better and infection markers are a little better.... MY HEART is singing... I shall pray all night long 🙏🙏🙏 no matter how small the better is I'm praying for every single little bit of better 💓" shared Morris. Earlier in the month, Morris cautioned people about the virus, particularly the Delta variant.

“The third wave is upon us! Remember, your actions have a direct impact on those around you. “Mask up 😷 disinfect 🧼 and maintain social distance protocols. Covid does not discriminate!“ She added:“Please keep those who are recovering in your prayers, including myself and my husband. 💕

"We have been hospitalised I'm in Covid ward at Christian Barnard hospital with best Doctors. My husband in ICU he needs oxygen ❤️ Thank you for your prayers for our recovery 💗" The celebrated chef thanked everyone for their messages of support and asked for privacy during these trying times. "Please respect mine and my family's privacy at this time, I will not be responding to messages or phone calls," added Morris.

Message of condolences have been pouring for the Morris family.

