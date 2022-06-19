Celebrity dads show how cool #DadTok is

When it comes to TikTok it’s safe to say there is a content lane for every kind of person, even dad-related content. Fathers are now bringing their dad jokes, pranks and adorable moments to the content sharing platform. #DadTok has become an actual thing and has over 1.8 billion views on the platform.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mzansi celebrity dads are also joining in on the fun and are showing just how a cool fathers are in 2022. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TikTok South Africa (@tiktok_southafrica) As we celebrate Father’s Day, it is only fitting that we highlight a few celebrity dads who have charmed their way into the public’s hearts by being a part of the TikTok community. Here they are:

Oskidoibelieve DJ, producer and record label boss Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa, popularly known as Oskido, has quickly become one of TikTok South Africa’s most popular dads due to his amazing content. He has become known for his hilarious posts on the platform, that he does with his daughters revealing a different side to him.

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

One of SA’s favourite actors, Warren Masemola’s account is full of entertaining content from his previous acting gigs. He also loves to share behind-the-scenes moments from projects he has worked on. @warrenmasemola This be life’ooo!!! ♬ Nkao Tempela - Ch'cco & Mellow & Sleazy A proud dad, Warren also posts videos of himself having fun with his child. His video of him carrying his song on his back will have anyone double tapping.