Celebrity dads show how cool #DadTok is

When it comes to TikTok it’s safe to say there is a content lane for every kind of person, even dad-related content.
Fathers are now bringing their dad jokes, pranks and adorable moments to the content sharing platform. #DadTok has become an actual thing and has over 1.8 billion views on the platform.
Mzansi celebrity dads are also joining in on the fun and are showing just how a cool fathers are in 2022.
As we celebrate Father’s Day, it is only fitting that we highlight a few celebrity dads who have charmed their way into the public’s hearts by being a part of the TikTok community.
Here they are:
Oskidoibelieve
DJ, producer and record label boss Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa, popularly known as Oskido, has quickly become one of TikTok South Africa’s most popular dads due to his amazing content.
He has become known for his hilarious posts on the platform, that he does with his daughters revealing a different side to him.
@oskidoibelieve #endofmybloodline @nal3di_.0 @mandlin.beams @🌺lizzy 🌺 #dadsoftiktok #dadtok #oskido #oskidoibelieve #familytime ♬ Neon Guts - Sped up audios
Oskido and his daughters take part in trending challenges, play pranks on each other, and of course, dance.
Donovangoliath
Comedian Donovan Goliath has always brought the laughs and since becoming a father it’s been no different. His daughter has become the perfect content subject for the comedian and his wife.
Their video of them putting their daughter to sleep, with “Squid Game” game consequences, is bound to have you giggling.
@donovangoliath Should be a #SquidGame game #tiktokjhb #babysleeptips #Girldad #redlightgreenlight ♬ original sound - donovan Goliath
The first-time father also has a video that shows just how it is to be working for “Pablo Escobaba”.
Parnygram
While local sports star Wayne Parnell invites his followers to join him when training, he also participates in some fun TikTok challenges to show his followers that he is interested in more than sports.
@parnygram Chats with Mini Me. #parnyarmy #dadtok #daddysboy ♬ midnight sun (ramzoid x hal walker) - ZOID LAND
Through his videos with his kids, we also get a peek into his life as a proud dad.
Warrenmasemola
One of SA’s favourite actors, Warren Masemola’s account is full of entertaining content from his previous acting gigs.
He also loves to share behind-the-scenes moments from projects he has worked on.
@warrenmasemola
This be life’ooo!!!♬ Nkao Tempela - Ch'cco & Mellow & Sleazy
A proud dad, Warren also posts videos of himself having fun with his child. His video of him carrying his song on his back will have anyone double tapping.
KabeloMabalane
As a pastor, Kabelo Mabalane loves to redefine what we know or view pastors to be. His content is light-hearted, amusing, and entertaining.
When he is not sharing content around his adorable #daddydaughterdates, he is appreciating other people’s content.
@kabelomabalane I got it on record!😊 #daddydaughterdate #dateyourdaughter #dateyourson ♬ In Common (Black Coffee Remix) - Alicia Keys
In his #daddydaughterdates video he gets his daughter Zoe to lifetime dates.
On that note, we would like to wish a Happy Father’s Day to all these amazing dads!