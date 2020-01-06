Local celebs such as Cassper Nyovest, Oskido, Somizi, Felicia-Mabuza-Suttle, Romeo Khumalo join the scores of South Africans paying tribute to the late Dr Richard Maponya.
Dubbed the great-grandfather of black business, the entrepreneur and property developer, best known for building the multi-million Maponya Mall in Soweto, passed on Monday morning after a short illness.
Condolences continue to pour in for the business mogul who celebrated his 99th birthday on December 24.
Taking to different social media platforms, local stars hailed Maponya as a "pioneer" and a business giant who made an immense contribution to the South African economy.
Radio and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo paid a heartfelt tribute to the fallen business giant, he wrote: "One day I'll tell my grand kids that this man right here is face of black excellence when there was no hope that a black person and success can be in one sentence.