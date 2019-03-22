J’Something. Picture: Instagram

J’Something of the duo Mi Casa, who recently joined a long list of celebs with alcohol brands, took to social media on Thursday to remind his fans of his latest venture, his new craft gin called Jin Gin. Jin Gin is locally produced and inspired by J’Something’s Portuguese and South African heritage and it comes in three different flavours; Rooibos, Orange and Honey; Tomato and Sweet Piquante Peppers and Honey and Olives.

Posting a picture collage of himself holding the premium gin bottles, J'Something wrote: “I launched my own gin and it’s called #JinGin ... it’s available at all premium bottle stores and all 3 flavours are delicious! Let me know when you grab a bottle by tagging me in your pictures 😬”

I launched my own gin and it’s called #JinGin . it’s available at all premium bottle stores and all 3 flavors are delicious! Let me know when you grab a bottle by tagging me in your pictures 😬 pic.twitter.com/gN0QeppdNY — J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) March 21, 2019

Local celebs including Top Billing presenter Lorna Maseko, local comedienne Tumi Morake, local broadcaster Robert Marawa and businessman and radio legend DJ Sbu congratulated the Micasa star on the great milestone.

Congratulations brother 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿💯💯💯 — DJSbu (@djsbu) March 22, 2019

Congratulations Sir!! 👌🏽👌🏽#JinGin — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) March 21, 2019

Forget the Hennessy bro , pull up today with the #JinGin @uyanda_msomi — Fortune Mnisi (@SnackMano) March 22, 2019

Will def have to try this next time I’m in SA ! — Lars Behrenroth (@LarsLB) March 21, 2019

Congratulations 🎊🎈🎉 https://t.co/uWxbym2WEG — Lorna With A Pinch Of Salt (@Lorns_Maseko) March 21, 2019

I'm zooming in on the bottle and those flavours look super unique, but super tasty. Can't wait to try it, @jsomethingmusic! 🌶🍯☕#JinGin — Lelo. (@_Health_Hive) March 21, 2019

Some of the local celebs with their own gin brands includes airwaves boss and entrepreneur Tbo Touch, who launched 48 Gin, local comedian Mashabela Galane, who also launched Moringa Gin and local actress and TV host Khanyi Mbau who recently launched I Am Khanyi Millennial Shimmer Gin.