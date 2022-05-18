Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Celebs not co-signing on Bonang Matheba’s beef with Nathi Mthethwa

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Published 13m ago

Share

Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has taken to social media to call out South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa for being “useless”, but it seems like her industry peers do not agree.

Queen Bee recently tweeted: “You’re useless and we all hate you @NathiMthethwaSA❤️.”

The rant comes after Mthethwa’s department confirmed it was working on a project to install a massive flag and flagpole to be known as the South African National Monumental Flag, which will cost R22 million.

The flag will stand tall at the Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum.

The project has angered many South Africans who say the R22m can be spent on more substantial matters such as education, food and employment, but it seems like celebrities in the arts have not taken a stand against it.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, when artists were left without work, they were quick to point a finger at Mthethwa and his department for not assisting artists with social grants.

More recently, Mthethwa was criticised for only showing up to praise and not supporting artists when they need it.

Despite this, it seems Matheba is the only celebrity bold enough to speak her mind about the flag project. And she was thanked for saying what other artists were probably thinking but were too afraid to say.

Musician Lefa Mosea commented: “Thanks for this. He might not reply but it's comforting to know that people with influence are willing to use their voice and power. Ordinary citizens may not understand our frustrations towards the Min and his office but we as artists do. Thank you once again.”

@bigxhosa_ said: “Don't fold Queen we are here for you.”

Other citizens backed Matheba’s tweet.

“Very brave of you, it's rare to see popular people like you calling out nonsense by the government officials,” commented @kingmon31715719.

“We need people like you at this time SA is in deep trouble, we support what you're doing right,” commented @MduNgcobo13.

