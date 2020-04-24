EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
President Cyril Ramaphosa wears a mask, properly over his mouth after he made a blunder during the live address. Picture: Screenshot
Celebs react to Cyril Ramaphosa mask meme and lockdown level 4

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the way forward for the country, post the strict lockdown on April 30. 

Mzansi waited with bated breath on Thursday for Ramaphosa to address the nation regarding the plans going forward in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. 

In his address, he announced that the government has developed a levels system as a part of the phasing out of lockdown with the country sitting at level 5 and moving to level 4 on May 1, with some of restrictions easing up and certain sectors returning to work with strict regulations. 

Furthermore, President Ramaphosa also gave a brief overview of each level (1-5) with a more detailed list to follow on Friday during the ministers' briefing. 

Local celebrities shared their thoughts about the phasing out of lockdown and moving from level 5 to 4. 

They also joined in on the nation getting a kick out of Ramaphosa struggling to put on his facemask which became a gif and meme within minutes after the address ended. 

