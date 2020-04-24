Celebs react to Cyril Ramaphosa mask meme and lockdown level 4

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the way forward for the country, post the strict lockdown on April 30.

Mzansi waited with bated breath on Thursday for Ramaphosa to address the nation regarding the plans going forward in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his address, he announced that the government has developed a levels system as a part of the phasing out of lockdown with the country sitting at level 5 and moving to level 4 on May 1, with some of restrictions easing up and certain sectors returning to work with strict regulations.





Furthermore, President Ramaphosa also gave a brief overview of each level (1-5) with a more detailed list to follow on Friday during the ministers' briefing.





Local celebrities shared their thoughts about the phasing out of lockdown and moving from level 5 to 4.

I don’t know how I feel after that address. I know the ministers will expand but was hoping for more details from the president himself. — AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) April 23, 2020

I’m glad that we’re all taking the #lockdownextension very well. It’s gonna be a while before we run around again but I wouldn’t choose to be anywhere else but home. There’s no place like South Africa. God bless us all 🇿🇦✊🏾 — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) April 23, 2020

Smoke and Walk Your Dogs....Just stay sober and don’t touch people otherwise is back to level 6 for u lot... — PennyLebyane💚AppRadioMama (@PennyLebyane) April 23, 2020

They also joined in on the nation getting a kick out of Ramaphosa struggling to put on his facemask which became a gif and meme within minutes after the address ended.

Who ever who gave the President this mask without showing him how to wear it must be arrested. Le etsang ka papa wa rona ? #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/Sfla1zymlL — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 23, 2020

We were serious until that last moment 😭 https://t.co/XW0C6WYsM3 — Ngoako Lerato Mannya (@LeratoMannya) April 23, 2020