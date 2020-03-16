Celebs react to Mzansi being declared a national state of disaster due to Covid-19

Some of South Africa's celebrities added their voices following the news of President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of a national state of disaster due to the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on Sunday evening, putting in place several restrictions.

Measures included closing of schools and a travel ban from Wednesday to and from Covid-19 hotspots such as Italy and China.





The president also announced that all gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited.





Actress Terry Pheto congratulated Ramaphosa on taking action and used the hashtag #locksouthafricadown.

Great job Mr President! #LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) March 15, 2020





Her sentiments were shared by poet Lebo Mashile.

Finally, that travel ban we were asking for. #CoronaVirusSA — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) March 15, 2020

A prayer for the freelancers, session workers, the ones with no UIF benefits. Gigs being cancelled/postponed. May your employers meet you at your point of need. — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) March 15, 2020

No #SAFTAS , WhatsApp us the winners friends . — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) March 15, 2020

Stock up on Biral! It’s vital in these dark times — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) March 15, 2020

Artists will be going thru the most! No gatherings over 100 people!! 🙆🏾‍♀️ — #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) March 15, 2020

Rami Chuene welcomed the measures saying that the president had finally done what citizens were asking for and offered a prayer for all freelancers who may be affected by the restrictions.Actress Masasa Mbangeni said the upcoming South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) may be cancelled and joked that the winners should be announced via WhatsApp. She encouraged her followers to stock up on supplies.Rapper Nadia Nakai said that the restrictions will have a negative impact on musicians.