EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Rapper Nadia Nakai. Picture: Instagram
Rapper Nadia Nakai. Picture: Instagram

Celebs react to Mzansi being declared a national state of disaster due to Covid-19

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Some of South Africa's celebrities added their voices following the news of President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of a national state of disaster due to the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa announced a national state of disaster on Sunday evening, putting in place several restrictions. 

Measures included closing of schools and a travel ban from Wednesday to and from Covid-19 hotspots such as Italy and China. 

The president also announced that all gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited.

Actress Terry Pheto congratulated Ramaphosa on taking action and used the hashtag #locksouthafricadown.
Rami Chuene welcomed the measures saying that the president had finally done what citizens were asking for and offered a prayer for all freelancers who may be affected by the restrictions.  

Her sentiments were shared by poet Lebo Mashile.
Actress Masasa Mbangeni said the upcoming South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) may be cancelled and joked that the winners should be announced via WhatsApp. She encouraged her followers to stock up on supplies. Rapper Nadia Nakai said that the restrictions will have a negative impact on musicians.

Share this article:

Related Articles