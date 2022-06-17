Celebs react to viral video of man assaulting a teen boy over salt

Lady Du, Vusi Nova and Prince Kaybee are among the local stars expressing their outrage on social media, following the recent brutal attack of a black teenage boy by a white male in Limpopo, this week. In a video that went viral, the 50-year-old armed man is seen kicking and assaulting the 16-year-old in the chest and stomach outside a food outlet in Groblersdal in Limpopo on the eve of Youth Day.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the fight broke when the young man, who was waiting at the fish and chips outlet, asked the man to pass him the salt. “Our preliminary investigation indicates that the fight started in a restaurant that sells fish and fish. There was a quarrel over the salt… the fight emanated from there. “Apparently, the boy wanted to use the salt and the suspect also wanted to use the salt, and then the fight broke out,” Mojapelo told Xoli Mngambi during a recent interview with Newzroom Africa.

IOL News confirmed, on Thursday, that the suspect had since been arrested and charged with the pointing of a firearm and assault. Elaborating on the tragic event, the victim’s mother Julia Makweng said: “The man pointed the gun at my elder son. Then my younger son wanted to stop the man from shooting his brother. That’s where the assault started. “My son is complaining of chest pains and his whole body is painful. I’m still waiting for the results of how far is the injury,” Makweng told Mngambi.

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] A disturbing video on social media shows a white man violently assaulting a boy, who is believed to be 16 years old in Groblersdal, in Limpopo. The man also points a gun at the boy. The boy's mother Julia Makweng elaborates.



Watch: https://t.co/9zYjlnxlnz pic.twitter.com/r1QhoEaluC — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) June 16, 2022 Taking to her Instagram on Friday, amapiano star Lady Du shared the video and expressed her dismay at the act of violence. She captioned the post: “Can South Africa set an example with this guy, can we all make this viral so all the people that think like him don’t get away with such nonsense. “If anyone knows this boy kindly tag him for me 😭😭😭😭 please make sure this guy goes to jail for life!!!! We should not take such things lightly, a few months back a man shot black people thinking they were hippos he got bail, and now this.

“I literally felt like this was my brother 😭😭😭😭😭😭 I’m sooo sorry to the young boy and his family this is traumatizing to watch I don’t know kubo injani!!!!! I’m sooo mad.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) Reacting to Lady’s Du post, award-winning vocalist Vusi Nova commented: “Wtf is this sh**🤬” Record producer Prince Kaybee retweeted the video and wrote: “Happy youth day to the oppressed youth.”

