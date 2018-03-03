International and local celebrities put their best style foot forward at the premiere polo at Val de Vie Estate in Paarl on Saturday.

This year’s Veuve Clicquot Master Polo sees ‘Isibaya’ star Nomzamo Mbatha returning as the host — the local actress’ Polo reign started in 2016 when she won the Best Dressed award.

She has come a long way since then.

Mbatha has been travelling the globe with Veuve Clicquot, and attended the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo at the Hamptons in New York City and in London.

"The one in London wasn't a Polo it was a activation. The one in New York is so big. You know there's a picnic area, a VIP area, a VVIP area. But it really doesn't compare to the one in Cape Town. We dress to the nines. But it was really different and having Alicia Keys to your right and Nicole Kidman left isn't bad, " says Mbatha.

Last year E! News host Zuri Hall attended the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo and this year Tony award-winning actress Anika Noni Rose is here and looking radiant.

Speaking on why she decided to come to the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo the ‘Dreamgirls’ star says: "I was invited, and any reason to come back South Africa is a good reason. I love the atmosphere, the people, the food. I've never been to a polo match before so it's very exciting to be here with Veuve Clicqout."





However, local celebrities still came to slay with stars such as Boity Thulo, Bonni Mbuli, DJ Tira, Jessica Nkosi, Katlego Maboe, Leigh-Anne Williams

Riky Rick, Rolene Strauss, Sarah Langa & Siv Ngesi not allowing us to breathe.

See what how the stars slayed at the polo below:







