EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Ayanda Thabethe. Picture: Instagram
Ayanda Thabethe. Picture: Instagram

Celebs weigh in on possible South Africa lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 3h ago

Share this article:

As the call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to put South Africa on lockdown rings louder, some of Mzansi's celebrities have added their voices to the plea. 

This comes after the number of coronavirus cases in South Africa jumped to 402. 

Celebrities such as Lalla Hirayama, Ayanda Thabethe, Thandiswa Mazwai and Khanyi Mbau waited with bated breath to hear Ramaphosa address the nation on Sunday.

Hirayama  was one of the first to rant about the president's postponed address that was supposed to take place on Sunday evening.

“Wait, so this presidential address is about all leaders saying they agree with Cyril’s statement on Wednesday. You got all the people together just to say ‘we agree’? WHAT ABOUT SHUTDOWN??????? #LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN,” Lalla tweeted.

After she was accused of being a cynic, she said: "No cynicism here. We understand how chaotic the situation is. But during a pandemic like this, time is of utmost importance. The amount of time it takes government to react can be the difference of communities contracting the virus & many lives lost. Four days for this P.C is not it”.

"Dololo" rapper Rouge came to the president's defence and that he was making “life and death” decisions that couldn't be made in haste or without thorough consultation and thought.  

“This is not something small. If he doesn't give the answers we want everyone is gonna gun for him. This is legit life and death decisions that can't be made on a whim.” 

Listen to Rouge in the video below.
Musician Thandiswa Mazwai said that forcing people to go to work should be a criminal offence.

Share this article:

Related Articles