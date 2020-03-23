Celebs weigh in on possible South Africa lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

As the call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to put South Africa on lockdown rings louder, some of Mzansi's celebrities have added their voices to the plea.

This comes after the number of coronavirus cases in South Africa jumped to 402.

Celebrities such as Lalla Hirayama, Ayanda Thabethe, Thandiswa Mazwai and Khanyi Mbau waited with bated breath to hear Ramaphosa address the nation on Sunday.





Hirayama was one of the first to rant about the president's postponed address that was supposed to take place on Sunday evening.





“Wait, so this presidential address is about all leaders saying they agree with Cyril’s statement on Wednesday. You got all the people together just to say ‘we agree’? WHAT ABOUT SHUTDOWN??????? #LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN,” Lalla tweeted.

Wait so this presidential address is about all leaders saying they agree with Cyril’s statement on Wednesday. You got all the people together just to say ‘we agree’? WHAT ABOUT SHUTDOWN??????? #LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN #Covid_19SA — Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) March 22, 2020

After she was accused of being a cynic, she said: "No cynicism here. We understand how chaotic the situation is. But during a pandemic like this, time is of utmost importance. The amount of time it takes government to react can be the difference of communities contracting the virus & many lives lost. Four days for this P.C is not it”.

No cynicism here. We understand how chaotic the situation is. But during a pandemic like this, time is of utmost importance. The amount of time it takes government to react can be the difference of communities contracting the virus & many lives lost. 4 days for this P.C is not it — Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) March 22, 2020





“This is not something small. If he doesn't give the answers we want everyone is gonna gun for him. This is legit life and death decisions that can't be made on a whim.”





Listen to Rouge in the video below.

So much backlash. Fam the economy is on the brink of collapse and on the other hand thousands may die.. It's so intense right now. Give our president a second fam. #Covid_19SA pic.twitter.com/Swdu7KNXGQ — ONE BY ONE ❤️ (@Rouge_Rapper) March 22, 2020

Forcing people to be at work right now should be a criminal offense! Most people in this country use public transport which is NOT safe right now! The crowded work places are NOT safe! Don’t go to work! Report your boss to the police! Maybe govt. should give us access to UIF? — KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) March 23, 2020

Serious things must be happening for this speech to be postponed. Honestly hope it’s not dooms day when we hear what the president has to say... 🙆🏾‍♀️ — AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) March 22, 2020

"Dololo" rapper Rouge came to the president's defence and that he was making “life and death” decisions that couldn't be made in haste or without thorough consultation and thought.Musician Thandiswa Mazwai said that forcing people to go to work should be a criminal offence.