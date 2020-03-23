Celebs weigh in on possible South Africa lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic
Wait so this presidential address is about all leaders saying they agree with Cyril’s statement on Wednesday. You got all the people together just to say ‘we agree’? WHAT ABOUT SHUTDOWN??????? #LOCKSOUTHAFRICADOWN #Covid_19SA— Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) March 22, 2020
No cynicism here. We understand how chaotic the situation is. But during a pandemic like this, time is of utmost importance. The amount of time it takes government to react can be the difference of communities contracting the virus & many lives lost. 4 days for this P.C is not it— Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) March 22, 2020
Musician Thandiswa Mazwai said that forcing people to go to work should be a criminal offence.
So much backlash. Fam the economy is on the brink of collapse and on the other hand thousands may die.. It's so intense right now. Give our president a second fam. #Covid_19SA pic.twitter.com/Swdu7KNXGQ— ONE BY ONE ❤️ (@Rouge_Rapper) March 22, 2020
Forcing people to be at work right now should be a criminal offense! Most people in this country use public transport which is NOT safe right now! The crowded work places are NOT safe! Don’t go to work! Report your boss to the police! Maybe govt. should give us access to UIF?— KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) March 23, 2020
Serious things must be happening for this speech to be postponed. Honestly hope it’s not dooms day when we hear what the president has to say... 🙆🏾♀️— AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) March 22, 2020