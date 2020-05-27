EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Musician and pastor Khaya Mthethwa. Picture: Instagram

Celebs weigh in on the reopening of religious organisations

On Tuesday, May 27, President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the ban on religious gatherings during level 3 of the national lockdown. 

In his nationwide address, he said that citizens will now be allowed to go back to their place of worship with strict restrictions in place.

The move to level 3 starts from June 1. 

Churches, temples, mosques, synagogues, and other recognised places of worship will resume services with no more than 50 people or less depending on the space available.

Ramaphosa also advised that social distancing will have to be observed and that face-masks will have to be worn by all congregants. 

The news of the un-banning sent social media users into a frenzy, with many arguing the merits for and against lifting the ban. 

Many of out celebrities also got into the fray, including musician and pastor, Khaya Mthethwa, who leads the Oasis Church. 

They did not hold back from expressing their disappointment with the government's decision on the ban. 

Here's what they had to say: 

