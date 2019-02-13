Chad Da Don and Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram

Despite rumours of Chad Da Don's recent split from Kelly Khumalo, the "F.U.2.0" rapper seems to be living his best life if his social media is anything to go by — he even unveiled a new tattoo of "The Last Supper". Speculation that the couple - who reportedly got engaged in December - had split first surfaced at the end of January after fans noticed that they had seemingly deleted pictures of each other from their Instagram accounts.

Chad has since been serving fans with daily fresh pictures of him going about his day. One of which was a snap of his latest body art and an ambiguous post about someone calling him about a banana. "Only time she ever calls is for the banana ... I don’t even check my call log, I don’t answer," he wrote.

The couple's relationship faced criticism from the beginning, with many fans warning Chad that he shouldn't date Khumalo, while others suggested that it was all just a PR stunt.

Neither Khumalo or Chad have commented on the alleged breakup.