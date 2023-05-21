Chad Saaiman’s daughter reacts to his 20 years in music

R&B singer and radio host Chad Saaiman had followers in stitches when he shared a cute video of himself and his teenage daughter, Summer Godden, going through old pictures covering this 20 years in music. The bubbly 13-year-old filmed a Tiktok video of herself and Saaiman scrolling through old newspaper and magazine clippings.

Saaiman shared the video, which was captioned: “Some commentary as I reflected on 20 years of my dad’s archive of my career. Part 1. #TBT #throwbackthursday.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Saaiman (@chadsaaiman) But it was Godden’s reactions that had fans amused. She touched on his “low top” in one picture and also criticised his outfits and pose styles.

Godden clearly had a field day, as she squeals with laughter and amazement at his pictures and cover art images. Saaiman said: “My dad, Abie, has been collecting all my media clippings since I started singing, going back to more than 20 years ago. On my birthday, I took some time out with my daughter Summer, 13, to share some of my stories. “She obviously had a lot of fun with it, both with some funny commentary and also some proud moments.

“When I look back at the last 20 years, I am reminded of the work, the 10 000 hours of rehearsing, all the ‘no’s’ and ‘maybe’s’ that eventually turned into ‘yeses’. “Reminded of how far I have come. I started making music 15 years ago, but was singing in theatre shows for five years before that.” Saaiman and his long-time girlfriend, Dr Savannah Smith, got engaged in January this year.