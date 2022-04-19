Charlize Theron set to raise funds for victims of KZN floods

Academy award-winning actress and human rights activist Charlize Theron, through her foundation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), has embarked on a quest to raise funds for victims of the KwaZulu-Natal floods. Taking to social media on Tuesday, Theron, who is also a UN Messenger of Peace, shared the shocking visuals of the aftermath of the deadly floods. In her post, Theron encouraged her fans and followers from around the world to donate towards the disaster relief to assist the many families who have lost their homes and loved ones to the recent floods.

She wrote: “My home of South Africa is going through an extraordinarily difficult time, and while I know much of the world is in pain right now, and a lot is being asked of us as global citizens, I’m hoping you’ll find it in your heart to help. “Earlier this week, the most devastating floods on record struck the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, killing almost 400 people and displacing thousands. At CTAOP, our most critical role entails supporting our partners in whatever challenges they face – and right now organisations in KZN are reeling, trying to support their communities however they can, as affected families desperately need food, water and shelter.” The Bombshell actress explained how potential donors can contribute to the funding, emphasising that all proceeds will be donated to the affected parties.

“Every $8k (about R118 000) we raise helps our partners with one week’s worth of support (food, water, basic needs) to displaced families staying in community halls. “All money raised through this fund-raiser will be sent to CTAOP’s partners in the KZN region in support of flood relief efforts. Facebook charges no fees, and EIF has waived their fee – so every dollar raised will go straight to those impacted. Thank you for your generosity!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) Founded in 2007 by Theron, the CTAOP champions young people living in Africa by investing in organisations that prioritise and advance the health, education and community support of these youth, supporting their ability to keep themselves safe from HIV.

In his response to the KZN floods, local celebrity Somizi Mhlongo challenged his friends and colleagues, including Cassper Nyovest, Shauwn Mkhize and DJ Tira, to make donations to the relief fund for the victims of the KZN floods. “I know the government is doing something, let’s help the government help the people of KZN. “I would like to again challenge especially Durban musicians and promoters to come together this week, and put together a benefit concert at Moses Mabhida Stadium, and all the artists from all over the country can volunteer to perform for free … and all the proceeds go to all the relief accounts for the KZN floods,” added Somizi.

Watch the video below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) According to recent reports on IOL News, the KZN provincial government has confirmed that 443 people have died, and 48 people are still missing. The provincial government has described the tragedy currently unfolding in the province as “one of the worst natural disasters in the recorded history of our country”.

