Chillers defend MacG after DJ Maphorisa issues threats

MacG’s chillers have come to his defence after DJ Maphorisa basically threatened to beat him up when they meet in person. This comes after the popular podcaster called the DJ an “amapiano gatekeeper” on his YouTube podcast “Podcast and Chill with MacG” last month.

Story continues below Advertisement

MacG said that people were asking him whether he has approached Phori regarding his upcoming amapiano EP. At the time he said: “Let me tell you a story about gatekeeping. There is someone who told me that Maphorisa is going to be mad that I am dropping an EP, and I did not ask for his approval. “Now, I must ask Maphorisa before I drop an EP. They said Maphorisa is going to be mad because I did not ask for his approval because he is a gatekeeper.”

“He is not my father, broe. F**k him. He can eat a d**k. If he f***s around, I won't even drop an EP. I'll drop an album,” said MacG. Phori immediately responded to the remarks, asking MacG “what was the problem“. heban @MacGUnleashed wats the problem 💔 we come far boy neva even once disrespected u why this wats the problem???? — Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) September 14, 2022 Everyone thought the beef had been squashed until recently when Phori sent out a warning to MacG after a fan questioned him about the “gatekeeper” twar.

Story continues below Advertisement

Watch the video here. DJ Maphorisa sends a warning to MacG from #podcastandchill❗️



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7un9HGqIvJ —  TwittaNerd™ 👨🏾‍💻 (@LindoMyeni) October 16, 2022 After hearing what Phori had to say on his Live chat, MacG’s chillers have gathered their weapons should anything happen to him. @ChrisExcel102 wrote: “After these threats Maphorisa did live. Anything that is gonna happen to MacG from now onwards we gonna hold him accountable… Ngisho angadliwa izinja… we gonna blame him!!”

Story continues below Advertisement