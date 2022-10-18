Chillers defend MacG after DJ Maphorisa issues threats

MacG’s chillers have come to his defence after DJ Maphorisa basically threatened to beat him up when they meet in person.
This comes after the popular podcaster called the DJ an “amapiano gatekeeper” on his YouTube podcast “Podcast and Chill with MacG” last month.
MacG said that people were asking him whether he has approached Phori regarding his upcoming amapiano EP.
At the time he said: “Let me tell you a story about gatekeeping. There is someone who told me that Maphorisa is going to be mad that I am dropping an EP, and I did not ask for his approval.
“Now, I must ask Maphorisa before I drop an EP. They said Maphorisa is going to be mad because I did not ask for his approval because he is a gatekeeper.”
“He is not my father, broe. F**k him. He can eat a d**k. If he f***s around, I won't even drop an EP. I'll drop an album,” said MacG.
Phori immediately responded to the remarks, asking MacG “what was the problem“.
Everyone thought the beef had been squashed until recently when Phori sent out a warning to MacG after a fan questioned him about the “gatekeeper” twar.
After hearing what Phori had to say on his Live chat, MacG’s chillers have gathered their weapons should anything happen to him.
@ChrisExcel102 wrote: “After these threats Maphorisa did live. Anything that is gonna happen to MacG from now onwards we gonna hold him accountable… Ngisho angadliwa izinja… we gonna blame him!!”
@iam_mabena commented: “And should anything happen to MacG must Maphorisa a bolawe o makgakga a marete”, which in English translates to “If anything happenes to MacG, Maphorisa must be killed.”
