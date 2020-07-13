Chrissy Teigen talks about her love for Mzansi and ex-bae from Durban

Someone please call the Department of Home Affairs; it's time to give American model and television presenter Chrissy Teigen South African citizenship. While interacting with Twitter users over the weekend, the star revealed her love affair for Mzansi and how she has an ex-boyfriend from Durban who cooked for her. She also let the TL know that she loves Nandos in South Africa. The revelations came after Chrissy asked her followers what their favourite Greek food was. One of the replies was a question to her asking which South African food she loved the most. As it turns out, her fave food is the bunny chow.

Chrissy went onto say that South Africa is one of her absolute fave places on God's green earth.

One of my favorite places on earth. Wish I could remember but been all over!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

The model explained that long before she became Mrs Legend, she was romantically linked to a guy from Durban. Luckily for her, this guy cooked.

"My ex was South African, from Durban. He cooked. Lol."

My ex was South African, from Durban. He cooked. Lol — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

She also shared that once upon a time she got totally turnt at the Durban July and that she loves the whole country and its vibe.

"I love Cape Town but I did get extremely effed up at the Durban July and had an incredible time. I really love the entire country, I can’t pick an area. It is incredibly special."

I love Cape Town but I did get extremely effed up at the Durban July and had an incredible time. I really love the entire country, I can’t pick an area. It is incredibly special. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

The model went on to share her love for SA Nando's offerings, saying it was the best.

Of course, the interactions caught the attention of the Nandos Twitter account who then asked Chrissy to please consider getting "entangled" with them as soon as Covid-19 provides the leeway.

I loved nandos when I had only had it in South Africa. One I tried London snd DC, they lost me :( was just.different. Maybe it’s all in my head! https://t.co/EBsqKf0McG — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020

oh my god lol https://t.co/0AZ1MM1Ps3 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 13, 2020

Now, we have to wonder which lucky Durban guy dated Chrissy Teigen.