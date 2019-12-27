We love the fact that Pearl Thusi and her girls were really feeling the Christmas spirit this year. Picture: @PearlThusi/Twitter
Christmas is a time for giving and sharing. For those on social media, it's all about sharing your best Christmas-inspired snaps. 

From the Kardashians to the Thusis, we've rounded up the best Christmas photo ops that melted our hearts.

Nobody does Christmas like the Kardashian-West household, and this year they delivered as expected.

Christmas Eve 2019

We love the fact that Pearl Thusi and her girls were really feeling the Christmas spirit this year in not only one, but two, photo-shoots.



Kylie Jenner and little Stormi Webster are mom and tot goals.

Merry Christmas 🎁

Gabrielle Union and family. Need we say more?



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge very seldom share such intimate pictures, but this black and white portrait of the family offered a rare glimpse into their everyday lives.