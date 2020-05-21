Cici welcome baby Dialo to Instagram is adorable snaps
Just less than three months after announcing her pregnancy on social media, local actress and singer Busisiwe "Cici" Thwala welcomes her son, Baby Dialo.
Baby Dialo, who was born on Friday, May 5, and already has his own Instagram page with nearly 4500 followers.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the doting mother shared two photographs of her little prince wrapped in a baby blanket, simply captioning it: “Love you @babydiallo_ my prayers have been answered. What more can I ask for.”
The “Inyanga” singer shared another cute image of her son in a blue tracksuit and a matching beanie, with his one hand covering his face, with the caption:
“I couldn’t wait to meet him. God has been faithful...My baby 👶 @babydiallo_ “
Thwala revealed her baby bump in February and she has since been celebrating her journey to motherhood, sharing beautiful maternity shots with her 676k followers on Instagram.
Fans and industry friend flooded Cici timelines with well wishes and congratulatory messages.
“Hmmm that’s so sweet congratulations @ciciworldwide mamakhe (mommy) ❤️,” commented singer and businesswoman Candy Tsamandebele.
“Nunus mahn, congratulations Cici ❤️❤️,” added singer Amanda Black.
“So precious😍😍😍,” said actress and singer Simz Ngema.
“God is good & faithful, GLORY. Congratulations sthandwa (darling) @ciciworldwide. Blessings to you & your growing family,” added actress and model Refilwe Modiselle.
“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations beautiful 💐👑Blessings,” said actress and singer Thembi Seete.
“Yaaaaaay 😍😍 congratulations my honey ♥️,” adds actress Zolani Nombona.