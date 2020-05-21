Cici welcome baby Dialo to Instagram is adorable snaps

Just less than three months after announcing her pregnancy on social media, local actress and singer Busisiwe "Cici" Thwala welcomes her son, Baby Dialo.

Baby Dialo, who was born on Friday, May 5, and already has his own Instagram page with nearly 4500 followers.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the doting mother shared two photographs of her little prince wrapped in a baby blanket, simply captioning it: “Love you @babydiallo_ my prayers have been answered. What more can I ask for.”