Thando Thabethe. Picture: Supplied

On Wednesday at an exclusive private media soirée at the Diamond Walk’s Arque Bar, CÎROC launched its latest collaboration with Italian fashion house, Moschino. Hosted by CÎROC brand ambassador, Thando Thabethe, the launch was attended by renowned celebrities and influencers such as Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai, Kamo Modisakeng, Major League DJs, Nina Hastie, Trevor Stuurman, Quiteria Kekana, Melody Molale, Lerato Kgamanyane, Tshepi Vundla and Siyanda Dzenga.

CÎROC visually brought the campaign to life with features such as the dramatized chained photo booth, personalized cocktails inspired by Nyovest, Thabethe and WizKid, and the CÎROCxMoschino swing.

The CÎROC Pop-Up experience coincides with the kick-start of fashion season in South Africa, an occasion that draws a myriad of Joburg’s top fashionistas, who can enjoy personalized CÎROC cocktails for the duration of the three-day Pop-Up bar.

Anesu Chogugudza and Thato Mahapa. Picture: Supplied

“Both brands share a playful attitude that goes against traditional rules in the space; respecting theircraft but not taking themselves too seriously," says Suleni Pather, CÎROC Senior Brand Manager. "This campaign brings together fashion’s most playful brands and showcases a limited-edition CÎROC bottle customized by Jeremy Scott and we’re elated that this bottle will be available for sale in South Africa.”

Showcasing a playful take on modern luxury, the CÎROCxMoschino will be launching a limited-edition bottle which is basically the original CÎROC Vodka wrapped in a luxurious Moschino design. It will be available in limited quantities from 15 April 2019 at leading bottle stores across the country.