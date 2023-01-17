‘Class is permanent’: Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy win big at Afrimas

The crème de la crème of the African music industry descended on Dakar, Senegal, for the eighth All-Africa Music Awards (Afrimas) on Sunday evening. The annual awards event, which was established by the International Committee Afrima in collaboration with the African Union, saw Nigerian music heavyweights Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid prove that they aren’t going anywhere any time soon as the trio came up big once more.

@Gidi_Traffic tweeted: “Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido win big at AFRIMA. Best Act in Africa - Burna Boy “Best Act in West Africa - Wizkid “Best Male Act in African Inspirational Music - Davido.”

Best Male Act in African Inspirational Music - Davido pic.twitter.com/Ws9iRfevXG — GIDI (@Gidi_Traffic) January 16, 2023 Burna Boy beat the likes of South African stars Kabza De Small and Nomfundo Moh for Album of the Year, as well as Zakes Bantwini and Kabza for Artiste of the Year. Wizkid, on the other hand, took the award for Best Act in West Africa, while Davido walked away with Best Male Act in African Inspirational Music for his hit single “Stand Strong” featuring Sunday Service Choir. Davido also won in the categories of Best African Collaboration and Best Artiste in the African Contemporary. Additionally, Davido and Focalistic took home the award for Best Duo/Group in African Electro.

Elsewhere, Nigerian newcomer Asake won Breakout Artiste of the Year ahead of the likes of Costa Titch, Daliwonga and Pheelz. "It started as a dream, but today it's a reality,” said the “Joha” hitmaker during his acceptance speech. “Thanks to God, my label and to all my fans listening to my songs." The event featured performances from the likes of Black Sherif, Psquare and Tiwa Savage. “[email protected]_’s Performance at the @afrimaofficial (AFRIMA’s) over the weekend in Dakar, Senegal 🇸🇳.”