Clement Maosa opens up about losing his parents at a young age

“Skeem Saam” actor Clement Maosa has opened up about how difficult it was losing both his parents at a young age and what ensued after their death.

The star has previously shared parts of his past with followers, revealing how he was orphaned as a teen and raised by his grandmother.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared a picture of his parents on their wedding day as he expressed his feelings about that day and everything that followed.

He opened up about his belief that jealousy may have been the reason his parents started having health issues.

“This was their engagement celebration before the wedding, and immediately after the celebration they both started having health issues then eventually passed on a year later.

“I was young but I heard all kinds of accusations/allegations from everyone, community members, family, church people and just passers-by what was the cause of their deaths and as a teenager I was confused.

“The family war erupted and we didn’t even get the time to grieve or mourn as everything happened so fast ... the only solution was to relocate with my siblings from that village, switch off the noise and somehow start afresh,” Clement shared.

He said he was still healing and dealing with everything brought on by the death of his parents.

“Healing is a process and no one should predict when and how to deal with it. The fact that two domestic workers who were already written off were now emerging in business and had a white wedding in the village didn’t sit well with many for some weird reason.

“At some point I believed that had they not got married and had a huge wedding celebration they would still be alive ... Anyway it’s all in the past.

“Now I’m just rewriting history, that’s all.”