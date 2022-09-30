Clint and Steffi Brink are expecting their first child

Clint and Steffi Brink dropped a bombshell on Instagram and Twitter when they announced that they are having a baby in April 2023. While Clint’s social media was flooded with birthday messages throughout the day, the couple made the surprise announcement turning those “Happy Birthday” wishes to “Congratulations”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Clint, 41, who is originally from Paarl, plays Dr Steve Abrahams in “Binnelanders”. He is best known for his role as Valentino “Tino” Martens in “Scandal!”, a TV series, for which he received Safta nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap. Steffi, 30, a former beauty queen from Namibia and Miss Namibia 2015, is no stranger to physical challenges. She recently participated in “Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts”. After participating in “Survivor South Africa”, she ended up at a training camp with the Blitzbokkies – the SA women’s 7s rugby team – but injured a knee seriously and had a long road to recovery.

The couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Back to the announcement, Clint posted a picture of cute little baby socks, bibs, a tiny baby crawler and a board with the words: “ Baby Brink Due: April 2023. He captioned the picture: “Blessed shall you be in the city, and blessed shall you be in the field. Blessed shall be the fruit of your womb and the fruit of your ground and the fruit of your cattle, the increase of your herds and the young of your flock.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Blessed shall be your basket and your kneading bowl. Blessed shall you be when you come in, and blessed shall you be when you go out. - Deuteronomy 28:3-6 “Here’s to 42 🙌🏽 The best birthday present I could ask for 😍 I am overwhelmed & grateful. I love you momma bear @steffionthebrink 🫶🏽 #BabyBrinkOnTheWay #BestBirthdayPresentEVER” View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLINT BRINK (@clintonthebrink) Clint told IOL Entertainment: “God is good, we are so excited, God’s timing is perfect.”